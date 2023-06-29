SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 102.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,622 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 5.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $212,000. DDFG Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $10,319,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $177.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,588. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

