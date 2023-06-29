SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Cut by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $37,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $177.28 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.