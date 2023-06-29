SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 155,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,838. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

