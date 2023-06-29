SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,788,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

