SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434,263 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.79% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $126,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $52.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

