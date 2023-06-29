SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,178 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,249 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after buying an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,662,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,239,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG remained flat at $60.00 on Thursday. 158,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,139. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

