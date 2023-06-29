SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,733 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $32,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

