SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Purchased by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF accounts for 3.4% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 1.66% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.30. 5,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,678. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $752.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $102.74.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

