Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.48

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($49.84) to GBX 4,265 ($54.23) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Spectris Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.
Spectris Increases Dividend
Spectris Company Profile
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spectris
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.