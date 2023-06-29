Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.48

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($49.84) to GBX 4,265 ($54.23) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Spectris Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

Spectris Increases Dividend

Spectris Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.2783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Featured Articles

