Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $185.00 at Bank of America

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.64.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $160.53 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $161.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $294,683,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 990,485 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,271,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

