Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

SQSP stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.32. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $1,039,997.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,895,658 shares in the company, valued at $147,506,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $305,846.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,895,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,506,175.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,247 shares of company stock worth $4,211,797 over the last ninety days. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

