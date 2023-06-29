SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 7th

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 7th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 7th.
SQZ Biotechnologies Price Performance
SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.71. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 119.83% and a negative net margin of 369.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
