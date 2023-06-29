SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is Kennon Green & Company LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises about 5.0% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 151,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 62,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 494,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after buying an additional 25,733 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

