Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Startek alerts:

Startek Stock Performance

Shares of SRT opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 million, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Startek has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

Institutional Trading of Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Startek had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Startek by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Startek by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Startek by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Startek in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Startek in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Startek Company Profile

(Free Report)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.