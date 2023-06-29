Stephen Borness Purchases 1,300,000 Shares of Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI) Stock

Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI – Free Report) insider Stephen Borness purchased 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,500.00 ($13,000.00).

Gratifii Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59.

Gratifii Company Profile

Gratifii Limited, a technology company, designs and develops loyalty and rewards programs in Australia, South Africa, and Singapore. It operates Mosaic, a customer enterprise engagement cloud platform that allows businesses to customize, operate, and manage loyalty programs. The company was formerly known as Mobecom Limited and changed its name to Gratifii Limited in May 2021.

