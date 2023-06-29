Stephen Borness Purchases 1,300,000 Shares of Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI) Stock

Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI – Free Report) insider Stephen Borness purchased 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,500.00 ($13,000.00).
Gratifii Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59.
Gratifii Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gratifii
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for Gratifii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratifii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.