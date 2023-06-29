Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $561.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

