Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $299.56 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $299.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.74 and a 200 day moving average of $262.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

