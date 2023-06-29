Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

