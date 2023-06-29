Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 670 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Motco boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

