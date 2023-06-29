Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Takes $323,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $300.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

