Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 29th (AAMC, ALFVY, ANCTF, AX, DIISY, EVGIF, FRT, IIPR, JDSPY, POFCY)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 29th:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$72.00 to C$74.00.

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 173 ($2.20) to GBX 166 ($2.11).

EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 215 ($2.73) to GBX 210 ($2.67).

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 105 ($1.34).

Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 43 ($0.55).

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,000 ($50.86) to GBX 4,250 ($54.04).

