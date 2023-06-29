Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 29th (AAMC, ALFVY, ANCTF, AX, DIISY, EVGIF, FRT, IIPR, JDSPY, POFCY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 29th:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$72.00 to C$74.00.

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 173 ($2.20) to GBX 166 ($2.11).

EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 215 ($2.73) to GBX 210 ($2.67).

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 105 ($1.34).

Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 43 ($0.55).

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,000 ($50.86) to GBX 4,250 ($54.04).

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.