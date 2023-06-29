StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $3.02 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,284.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

