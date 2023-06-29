StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

