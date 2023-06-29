StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

