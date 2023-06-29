StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.90.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.