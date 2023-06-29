StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.