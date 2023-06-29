StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,375 shares during the period.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

