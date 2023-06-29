StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.