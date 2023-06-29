StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in WidePoint by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

