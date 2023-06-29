StockNews.com Downgrades Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Hold

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

CAMT stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.30. 202,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,717. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $72.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 21.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

