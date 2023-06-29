StockNews.com Downgrades Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $16.90 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

