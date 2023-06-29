StockNews.com Lowers Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GKOS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Glaukos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.56.

GKOS stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,168,070.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,290,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 32,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

