Stratasys Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 19,508 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,226% compared to the typical volume of 1,471 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 42.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 160.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 78,078 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Stratasys by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 128.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 47,830 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,772. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.41. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $21.44.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

