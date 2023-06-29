Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 6% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $69.51 million and $23.32 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001534 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.92 or 0.06077821 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00041062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030409 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00016077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,606,567 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

