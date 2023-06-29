Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.65

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.27.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mechatronics, Industrial Machinery, Logistics & Construction, and Energy & Lifelines.

