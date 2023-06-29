Suncor Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

SU opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540,653 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $199,877,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,982,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,507 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

