Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 5.7%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.79. 1,935,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,876,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

