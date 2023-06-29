SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $149.85 million and approximately $12.57 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,221,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,629,611 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

