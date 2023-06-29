Susquehanna Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $195.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $172.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.0 %

JBHT stock opened at $178.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.88. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $154.04 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 875,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $144,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $100,437,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

