SVB Securities Boosts MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target to $56.00

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by SVB Securities from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.60.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLTX opened at $50.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 450,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.63 per share, with a total value of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,319,573. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

