Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 182.25.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at SEK 16.46 on Thursday. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of SEK 12.14 and a 1 year high of SEK 21.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.57 by SEK 0.07. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7564 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products.

