Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.11

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.11 and traded as high as $62.33. Swisscom shares last traded at $62.32, with a volume of 11,599 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $322.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

