Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,942.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,353,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,354 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 61,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 99,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.