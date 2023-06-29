Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Trading Up 5.3%

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 44,899,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 45,423,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of £10.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Synergia Energy Company Profile

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

Further Reading

