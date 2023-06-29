Systelligence LLC Acquires 627 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.64. 12,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.22 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

