Systelligence LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Systelligence LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises about 6.2% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $24,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 401,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,145.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,078,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 991,540 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,813,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 792,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,614,000 after purchasing an additional 108,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $89.75. 74,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,539. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $93.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average of $85.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

