Systelligence LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Systelligence LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPSE. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 73,802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,367,000 after acquiring an additional 431,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 145.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 75,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 24,403 shares during the period.

JPSE traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.84. 18,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,695. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $398.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

