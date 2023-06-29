Systelligence LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Systelligence LLC owned 1.48% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 479,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 123,435 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,835,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

XSMO stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $48.03. 55,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $190.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

