Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $160.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

