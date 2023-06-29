Tanager Wealth Management LLP Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 2.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Latigo Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,667,000. Moller Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 93,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.74.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

