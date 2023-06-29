Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 23.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 43.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Target by 8.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 231,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $132.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

