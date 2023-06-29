TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Large Volume Increase

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,897,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the previous session’s volume of 471,883 shares.The stock last traded at $11.34 and had previously closed at $10.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TaskUs by 395.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.