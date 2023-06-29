TCP Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,436 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB opened at $126.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.08. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

