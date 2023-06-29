TCP Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

TCP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,313 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98.

